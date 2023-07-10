MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tucker Musgrove, a junior at the University of Mobile, was selected in the 7th round (221st pick) of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. Musgove is the first NAIA player chosen in the 2023 draft.

Musgrove, a Mary G. Montgomery High School alum, is a right-handed pitcher and outfielder for the Rams. He received the SSAC Freshman of the Year award and SSAC Second-Team All-Conference honors.

His hitting average while at UM is .379 and his earned run average is 6.35. His fielding percentage is .969, according to the UM baseball roster.

Musgrove helped lead the Rams to their first ever Southern States Athletic Conference tournament championship this past season.