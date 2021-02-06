Tyrann Mathieu interception in Super Bowl means $100,000 donation for PETA

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, center, intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — An anonymous donor has made an offer to PETA, that if Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu picks off a pass in the Super Bowl, they will donate $100,000 to the organization.

Mathieu has been a long time supporter of PETA, taking part in two previous campaigns raising awareness about keeping pets out of extreme hot and cold temperatures.

NFL safety @Mathieu_Era is a superstar on AND off the field 🙌



He’s teaming up with PETA to send an important message about dogs left outside ALL year, even during the harshest winter months. He’s so brave to endure the freezing temperatures many dogs are forced to live in. pic.twitter.com/C9EN44PnyC — PETA (@peta) December 10, 2019

The “Honey Badger’s” efforts earned him the PETA Humanitarian Award in 2020. He was presented the award by teammate Patrick Mahomes.

“PETA has found a selfless dog defender in Tyrann Mathieu,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “We’ll be cheering him on this Sunday, knowing how pleased he’d be to win such a generous donation for the neglected animals he cares about.”

Mathieu led the Chiefs with six interceptions in the regular season and picked off Baker Mayfield in the divisional round of the playoffs.