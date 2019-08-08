Two time Southern League Manager of the Year is an All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23-year run, News 5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.com. Several off field members will be named as well as 28 players. The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2



COACH

Andy Green

Green is the only person to manage in the major leagues after managing the BayBears. Green succeeded Turner Ward’s back-to-back championship teams in Mobile by becoming the first to ever win back-to-back Southern League Manager of the Year Awards. Green’s 2013 BayBears won divisional titles in both halves of the season. Green’s Mobile teams won 79 games in both 2013 and 2014. Green moved on in 2015 to become a coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the following season he was named manager of the San Diego Padres, a position he holds to this day. As a player, Green spent parts of three seasons with Arizona, and one with the New York Mets, as well as a year in Japan with the Nippon Ham Fighters.



Previously named:

Bill Shanahan – General Manager

Wade Vadakin – Bat Boy