Twins #4 Prospect Trevor Larnach Joins Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Pensacola, FL- In a roster move announced on Tuesday, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos added outfielder Trevor Larnach, the #4 overall prospect in the Minnesota Twins system, to the active roster from High-A Fort Myers.

Larnach, a 22-year-old outfielder, was drafted 20th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Twins out of Oregon State following an impressive junior season during which he helped lead the Beavers to the College World Series championship by hitting .348 with 19 home runs. Larnach was previously drafted out of Pleasant Hill High School in the 40th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Since being drafted, Larnach has quickly moved through the Twins farm system. Through 126 minor league games at three levels, Larnach holds a slash line of .311/.385/.472. With the Fort Myers Miracle in 2019, Larnach had 101 hits in 84 games, leading the Florida State League in batting average (.316), hits, doubles (26) and OPS (.841) at the time of his promotion. Lauded by scouts for his advanced approach at the plate, he has reached base at a .382 clip this season.

In a subsequent move, infielder Travis Blankenhorn has been placed on the 7-day injured list retroactive to 7/14/2019.

