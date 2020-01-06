Tua Tagovailoa to announce football plans Jan. 6

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last couple of months, Alabama fans have been asking one question: will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa return to the Tide next season or will he take his chances in the NFL draft?
On Wednesday, Tagovailoa himself confirmed that he would announce his final decision on the matter Monday, Jan. 6.
Alabama has scheduled a news conference for Monday at 11 a.m. with head coach Nick Saban and Tagovailoa to announce his future. WKRG will stream the press conference live on our website and on Facebook.
LATEST STORIES
- Wegmans to eliminate plastic bags in NY stores
- South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway
- Pelosi says House will vote to limit Trump’s war powers on Iran
- Texas man searching for family of baby found on VHS tape at Goodwill store
- Experts say the keto diet isn’t sustainable, so why is it so popular?