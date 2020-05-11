Tua signs with Miami Dolphins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With an eye on the future, the Dolphins loaded up in the draft with 11 picks — highlighted by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Tua Tagovailoa has signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person says the contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins haven’t announced it. Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They’re optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories