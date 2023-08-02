MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The landscape of college sports has evolved in recent years with the launch of the NCAA transfer portal and, more recently, the addition of Name, Image and Likeness benefits for collegiate athletes.

While the new systems have created opportunities for student-athletes all across the country, concerns continue to grow regarding policy regulation and ruling.

More than 6,000 NCAA football players entered the transfer portal this offseason, that’s more than double the amount from the inaugural cycle in 2018. Before the recent rule change, student-athletes on scholarship had to sit out a year after transferring schools. The portal has created a ‘free-agency’ in college athletics that’s causing more problems than the change intended to address.

One unintended consequence of the transfer portal has been high school student-athletes missing out on scholarship opportunities. Recent trends show college coaches recruiting players with college experience rather than taking a guy out of high school.

But scholarship opportunities may not be the only negative impact the transfer portal has had on high school athletics. The idea of a ‘better opportunity’ and ‘greener pastures’ seems to be trickling down to the prep level.

With the season less than a month away, high school coaches are voicing concern about the growing transfer problem.

Theodore High School head coach Steve Mask addressed the issue at Mobile County Football Media Days.

“I am genuinely worried about it,” said Mask. “I’m not going to be a hypocrite because we’ve had some kids transfer in. We didn’t go get them and I’m not going to go get them. But they transferred in.”

UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis, the winningest high school coach in the state of Alabama, says the lack of loyalty in prep sports is concerning.

“It’s kind of where we are. These third parties, the parents shopping their kids around thinking they got a better opportunity to go here or there,” said Curtis. “Being in high school is about playing with your friends. The school you’ve been at they’ve developed you, they’ve made you the person you are. Then to go off and play your senior year is just kind of selfish to me. But I’m old school and that’s how I feel about it.”

The AHSAA ‘bona fide move rule’ addresses student-athlete transfers. The rule reads, “A student whose parents make a bona fide move completely out of one school zone into another may transfer all his/her rights and privileges to the member school that serves the area where his/her parents reside.”

The Gulf Coast area has seen it’s share of high profile transfer cases since the beginning of the ‘portal era’ in college sports. Just this week, 4-star linebacker Sterling Dixon announced he’s transferring from Mobile Christian to Spanish Fort for his senior year of high school football.

Dixon’s father told WKRG it was important for his son to play at a higher level in his final season. Spanish Fort competes in 6A Region 1 against powerhouse programs like Saraland and Theodore.

At media days Wednesday, Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell was asked about losing his star player.

“That situation with Sterling Dixon had gone on for a long time. Literally, schools were trying to get him — and I’m talking about third parties of schools — have been trying to get him since our season ended last year,” said Cottrell. “It wasn’t something that was totally unexpected, but I did not expect it to happen when it happened.”

Mobile Christian begins the 2023 season against Athens Academy on August 25th. Dixon is the reigning 3A Lineman of the Year, he recorded a school record-breaking 172 tackles last season.

Davidson head coach Rick Cauley weighed in on the transfer concerns his program has recently faced. Cauley praised his 3-star running back DJ Butler for staying loyal to the Warriors, despite other school’s attempts to recruit him away.

“D.J. you know, the trust that he’s put into us when we have had hard times, we have had adversity. In this day and age where people will just bolt and go. He’s had his chance. He has people knock on his door every day trying to get him to go somewhere else. He had coaches after games, shaking hands, trying to recruit him on the field after the game,” said Cauley. “I won’t even say those schools, they know who they are. But he comes back to us every day with trust, loyalty, and I think it’s worked out pretty good for him.”

The AHSAA season officially begins on Thursday, August 24th.