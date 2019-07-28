Top Pick Royce Lewis joins Pensacola Blue Wahoos

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 17: Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey of the Minnesota Twins holds up a jersey with number one overall draft pick Royce Lewis and agent Scott Boras at a press conference on June 17, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Lewis was the #1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Former number one overall pick Royce Lewis is now in Pensacola.

The Minnesota Twins selected Lewis with the first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The shortstop was assigned to Double-A Pensacola Saturday night.

Fire me up.



2017 #1 overall draft pick and Twins #1 prospect Royce Lewis has been promoted to Pensacola! pic.twitter.com/Dxggo7i8KZ — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) July 28, 2019

Lewis is the top prospect in the Twins system and is considered the 7th overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Pensacola’s roster now includes 10 of the top 30 prospects in the Twins minor league system.

This roster move comes after first baseman Lewin Diaz was traded to the Miami Marlins Saturday night.