Top Pick Royce Lewis joins Pensacola Blue Wahoos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Former number one overall pick Royce Lewis is now in Pensacola.
The Minnesota Twins selected Lewis with the first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The shortstop was assigned to Double-A Pensacola Saturday night.
Lewis is the top prospect in the Twins system and is considered the 7th overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.
Pensacola’s roster now includes 10 of the top 30 prospects in the Twins minor league system.
This roster move comes after first baseman Lewin Diaz was traded to the Miami Marlins Saturday night.