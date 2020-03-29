Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates in 2021 for games

A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers are leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested to local television there may be no major change from 2020. The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori has said some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. Any final decision will be made by local organizers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

