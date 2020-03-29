Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates in 2021 for games

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers are leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested to local television there may be no major change from 2020. The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori has said some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. Any final decision will be made by local organizers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
