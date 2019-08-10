TMZ: Former Vigor football player Darius Philon arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

This is a 2019 photo of Darius Philon of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team. This image reflects the Arizona Cardinals active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

PHOENIX — TMZ is reporting Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Philon, who attended Vigor High School, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman outside a strip club.

“The alleged victim told cops that Philon requested she and another female companion accompany him out to his vehicle where he kept his money. While at his white BMW, Darius allegedly grabbed a black handgun and pointed it at the alleged victims chest … while saying ‘which one of you wants a bullet?'” TMZ

Philon is currently in jail and is set to appear before a judge Saturday. Click here to read TMZ’s full report.