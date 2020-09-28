The Latest: Vanderbilt runs reverse; gives fans OK for games

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Vanderbilt has changed its mind and will allow fans at sports events in October. The Commodores also will allow a limited number of students to attend Saturday night’s football game with No. 20 LSU.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the reversal Monday, calling it a small step toward normalcy based on the guidance from the university’s public health partners.

Vanderbilt students are tested weekly with strict protocols on campus. The result is a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Vanderbilt plans to ensure physical distancing, with masks required. Concession stands will not be open to limit movement. Seniors will be given the first opportunity to attend, and decisions about future student attendance will be made after this first game.

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier says sports is an important way for the campus community to connect.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports