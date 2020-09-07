The Latest: Williams pushed to 3rd set by Sakkari at US Open

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

2 p.m.

Serena Williams has been pushed to a third set by Maria Sakkari in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Williams won the first set 6-3, but Sakkari took the second in a tiebreaker, converting her fifth set point when Williams missed a forehand.

Sakkari beat Williams in three sets less than two weeks ago in the Western & Southern Open.

___

1:35 p.m.

Alex de Minaur has moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 at the U.S. Open.

The key to the match in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday was the opening-set tiebreaker. Pospisil held four set points at 6-2 but failed to convert any.

De Minaur took a half-dozen points in a row to take the set and was in control from there.

He is a 21-year-old from Australia who is seeded 21st at Flushing Meadows.

In the quarterfinals, de Minaur will face No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

12:50 p.m.

Serena Williams has taken the first set of her U.S. Open fourth-round match against Maria Sakkari by a 6-3 score.

___

12:05 p.m.

Serena Williams and Maria Sakkari are on court in Arthur Ashe Stadium to warm up for their fourth-round meeting at the U.S. Open.

It is a rematch of a contest Sakkari won less than two weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament played this year at Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns six U.S. Open titles and 23 Grand Slam singles championships in all.

Sakkari, a 25-year-old from Greece, is trying to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner will face Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova next.

___

