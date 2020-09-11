The Latest: Zverev rallies to reach US Open final in 5 sets

Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during a match against Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

Alexander Zverev rallied to reach his first Grand Slam final, beating Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The No. 5 seed completed his first career comeback from two sets down and the first in the U.S. Open semifinals since Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in 2011.

Zverev is trying to become Germany’s first Grand Slam champion since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open. He will face either No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up.

Carreño Busta, the No. 20 seed, lost in the U.S. Open semifinals for the second time in four years.

7:05 p.m.

Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreño Busta are going to a fifth set in the first men’s semifinal at the U.S. Open.

The 20th-seeded Carreño Busta appeared on his way to winning in a rout, taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-2. But the fifth-seeded Zverev bounced back to take the next two 6-3, 6-4.

Both players are trying to reach their first Grand Slam final. Carreno Busta will have to win a third five-set match in this year’s tournament to do so.

He received medical treatment after the fourth set.

The semifinal between No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, will follow.

4:20 p.m.

Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta are first up in the U.S. Open men’s semifinals, with the winner earning a spot in his first Grand Slam final.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, and No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem meet in the second semifinal on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where “9-11 We Remember” signs are on cloth covering the empty seats.

None of the four has won a major championship, but this year presented a great opportunity for young players. Neither Roger Federer nor defending champion Rafael Nadal is in New York, and top-ranked Novak Djokovic was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Carreno Busta for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball while walking to the sideline after dropping a game.

Zverev, the No. 5 seed, is in his second straight major semifinal after getting there at the Australian Open. Carreno Busta lost in this round at the 2017 U.S. Open.

1:40 p.m

Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the U.S. Open women’s doubles title in their first tournament together, beating the third-seeded duo of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 6-4.

Zvonareva, a Russian who turned 36 this week, added this title to the 2006 U.S. Open title she won with Nathalie Dechy. She also was the runner-up in singles at Flushing Meadows in 2010, falling to Kim Clijsters.

But she began playing less after giving birth to daughter Evelina in 2016.

Xu and Melichar finished second for the second straight tournament in New York. They were runners-up at the Western & Southern Open that’s usually played in Ohio.

12:30 p.m.

The men’s semifinal matches will be played after the women’s doubles championship is awarded at the U.S. Open.

Play began with the third-seeded team of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar playing the unseeded duo of Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund.

They were to be followed by Alexander Zverev against Pablo Carreno Busta, along with 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev facing No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem. None has won a Grand Slam title.

Comfortable weather returned after the women’s singles semifinals were played with the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof closed Thursday night because of rain.

