The Latest: Spielman honored by Lions at halftime

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT):

2:45 p.m.

The Detroit Lions gave their fans something to cheer about at halftime. With Detroit trailing Philadelphia 17-0, Chris Spielman drew a roar from the crowd when he was inducted into the Pride of the Lions.

The 1991 All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl linebacker now has his name displayed at Ford Field along with 18 other former players, including Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Joe Schmidt.

The team hired Spielman to be a special assistant to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood last year.

— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit

2:40 p.m.

Nobody in the AFC has fewer than two losses — and three of the teams with two are in battles so far today.

Tennessee (5-2) trails 17-14 at Indianapolis after falling behind 14-0. Buffalo (4-2) is tied 3-3 in the third quarter against Miami. Cincinnati (5-2) leads the Jets 17-14 after New York scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) host New England later Sunday. Baltimore (5-2) and Las Vegas (5-2) are off.

Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis was carted off the field with what appeared to be a right knee injury against Tennessee.

2:25 p.m.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was shaken up after a fake field goal late in the second quarter against the Browns. After lining up for a 28-yard attempt, Boswell took a direct snap from center and rolled right. Unable to find an open receiver, he threw the ball deep into the end zone before taking a hard hit from Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott near Pittsburgh’s sideline.

Boswell was slow getting up and was helped to the medical tent.

There was no immediate word on his status.

Earlier, he kicked a 31-yard field goal. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are tied at 3 at halftime.

Punter Pressley Harvin III is the Steelers’ backup kicker.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

2:10 p.m.

More of the same so far from the Lions and Texans.

Winless Detroit seemed to have a decent chance at a victory today, hosting the struggling Eagles, but the Lions trail 17-0 in the second quarter. Houston (1-6) is down by the same score to the Los Angeles Rams.

Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor had an ankle injury after helping his team score a touchdown in the first quarter at Detroit. He had a short reception that was ruled a touchdown on the field and overturned by review. Earlier in the drive, he had 11- and 10-yard runs on end-around plays.

1:45 p.m.

Buffalo’s Tyler Bass kicked a 57-yard field goal to open the scoring against Miami, the fourth-longest in team history and third-longest at the Bills’ home stadium.

Bass, a 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern, hit a 58-yarder at Arizona last season. The team record is 59 yards set by Steve Christie at home against Miami on Sept. 26, 1993.

Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro’s 60-yard field goal on Sept. 25, 2016, is the longest field goal made at what is now called Highmark Stadium.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

1:20 p.m.

The New York Jets’ first-quarter scoring drought is over.

After becoming the the first team to go scoreless in the opening period in its first six games since the 2008 Detroit Lions, the Jets broke through on their first drive against the Cincinnati Bengals on Michael Carter’s 8-yard touchdown run.

With Mike White making his first NFL start in place of the injured Zach Wilson, the Jets won the coin toss and coach Robert Saleh chose to take the ball for the first time rather than defer. And White marched the Jets down the field.

White was 7 of 7 for 65 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up more than six minutes off the clock. Carter had a 6-yard run on third-and-4 from the Bengals 38 to keep the drive alive. New York also benefited from a pass interference call on Eli Apple on a trick play when wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s throw to Jeff Smith fell incomplete.

The penalty put the ball at the 8, and Carter scooted into the end zone on the next play for the drought-ending score.

New York entered having been outscored 44-0 in the first quarter this season.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

12:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula is doing fine.

Pegula is on the sideline during pregame warmups as the Bills prepare to host the Dolphins. He elected to leave the NFL owners meetings in New York City for precautionary reasons on Tuesday after being deemed to have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at his daughter’s wedding.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

12:15 p.m.

Myles Garrett showed up hoping to scare Ben Roethlisberger.

Cleveland’s star defensive end — and the NFL’s sacks leader — arrived at FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday’s game against the Steelers dressed as the Grim Reaper, complete with a scythe and the names of quarterbacks he’s taken down in the past written across the back of his cape.

One of them is Roethlisberger.

Garrett said on Friday that he planned to come to the Halloween game in costume, but wouldn’t reveal his plans.

Garrett wasn’t the only Browns player swept up in the holiday spirit. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was dressed as Michael Jackson from this “Thriller” video.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

