The Latest: Packers not allowing fans at training camp

A foul ball rests in empty stands during Kansas City Royals’ baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Green Bay Packers say they won’t admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This also applies to the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities. The Family Night event will still take place at Lambeau Field and will be televised statewide, though the date and time haven’t been announced yet.

Plans regarding attendance for regular-season games haven’t been announced yet. Season ticket holders have the of opting out of the chance to buy tickets this year without losing control of their tickets for next season.

The Packers have already conceded their regular-season home games will have a “significantly reduced” capacity, if there are any spectators at all.

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the NFL plays games this season.

The city banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will host the Miami Marlins next weekend when the major league baseball season begins.

The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at “The Big House” if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school’s leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan’s policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season. Paperless tickets will be available for individual games to only season ticket holders, not the general public, if there is a season and spectators are given access to the 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium.

The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the positive tests spanned “multiple sports.”

Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. A graduate assistant for the football team tested positive and was quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.

Josiah-Jordan James, a sophomore guard on the basketball team, spoke to reporters last week about how tough it was seeing two teammates test positive for COVID-19. He said that drove home the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to follow all the safety precautions even when he doesn’t feel like wearing a mask.

