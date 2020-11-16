The Healing Powers of Golf

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, many kids sports have been cancelled. One local golf pro did not let COVID-19 get in the way of teaching kids safely. That golfer’s lessons amid the pandemic were especially important for one student with Cerebral Palsy.

Matthew Herrboldt was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the age of two. His parents feared that he would not be able to walk, run, or balance….until he found golf. Matthew is nine years old now and says, “When I started, I used to fall down every time I would do the finish……I’ve gotten much stronger. I’ve been able to carry my golf bag!”

Now Matthew can do a full swing and keep his balance thanks to his golf instructor, Brandon Mauch who is the Director of Instruction and Owner of Heal My Swing Golf Academy. It was important for Brandon to figure out a way to safely teach golf lessons during the Coronavirus Pandemic, not only for Matthew but also for all of his students.

Mauch explains, “Sports are a great way for kids to play. And play is such an important aspect of a child’s life.” Brandon sets up safety circles to keep kids six feet apart while they are practicing, but with golf being outdoors, social distancing is not too difficult.

Matthew’s mom, Megan, is so grateful that Brandon continues teaching because golf has helped her son so much. After six or seven years of physical therapy, Matthew is growing by leaps and bounds.

Megan Herrboldt expresses, “So actually, last year, he was dismissed from physical therapy. He had met all of his goals. My husband and I are so thankful to Brandon and Operation 36. Because I don’t think Matthew would’ve gained the strength and confidence that he has now if it weren’t for Brandon’s golf program”

Brandon says that it has been an absolute joy to coach Matthew and watch him grow over the past three and a half years. His mom says that he can now play and walk a whole nine holes of golf without tiring out.

To learn more about Heal My Swing Golf Academy, visit www.healmyswing.com or visit the HealMySwing Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES