The Hank to host SSAC baseball championships for 2021-24 seasons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) and Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG) announced Wednesday Hank Aaron Stadium will host the Southern States Atlantic Conference (SSAC) baseball championships for the 2021-24 seasons.

SSAC has 10 schools in the conference from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with 16 collegiate sports.

A press conference about the announcement is being made Wednesday morning at The Hank.

The following is from a press release sent by the Mobile Sports Authority:

“We are excited to partner with the Mobile Sports Authority and Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to bring our Baseball Championship to Mobile. Hank Aaron Stadium will provide a first-class venue for our fans and student-athletes and the city of Mobile has a long-tenured history hosting successful events.” SSAC Commissioner Mike Hall

“As we slowly work through returning to some manner of normalcy in our lives, we believe that going forward sporting events will lead the way in helping to return the overall tourism industry to a healthy level. With that stated, the Mobile Sports Authority has continued to engage sports events owners on the advantages of coming to play in Mobile. So, in conjunction with our premium event partner, the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group, the Mobile Sports Authority is very excited and proud to have recently been awarded the SSAC Baseball Tournament for 2021 and beyond. We want to thank Commissioner Mike Hall and the SSAC member schools for the confidence they’ve shown in our team and we look forward to seeing the teams, alumni, fans, and friends at the Hank in the future.” Danny Corte, Executive Director – Mobile Sports Authority

“We are excited to once again partner with the Mobile Sports Authority to bring the Southern States Athletic Conference to Mobile. The SSAC Baseball Championship is exactly the type of event that we had in mind when we started this company and we look forward to hosting such a great baseball conference at historic Hank Aaron Stadium.” Kevin Grimes, Vice President of Baseball Operations Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group:

Noteworthy

Hank Aaron Stadium is a 6,000-seat stadium that opened April 17, 1997

From 1997-2019, it hosted the Mobile BayBears, a AA team in the Southern League

Dimensions are 310 ft to right field, 325 ft to left field and 400 ft to center field

The stadium features luxury suites at field level and a commemorative plaque outside to honor each Mobilian enshrined in the Hall of Fame

About Mobile Sports Authority:

The Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) is a non-profit sports commission formed in 2008 by the Mobile County Commission. The main mission of the MSA is to create a positive economic and public relations impact for Mobile County, the City of Mobile, and the region through attracting, hosting, managing and supporting sporting events which bring visitors to the area. The MSA is the main point of contact for sports and sports-related activities for the Mobile County, AL area. For more information about the MSA, please visit www.mobilesportsauthority.com.

About Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group:

Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) is a new sports management company based in Mobile, Alabama, owned by native Mobilians and former Mobile BayBears’ executives, which manages and operates Hank Aaron Stadium. MSEG owns and operates the Halloween Nights of Lights of Mobile and the Christmas Nights of Lights of Mobile. MSEG provides family-friendly sporting events, concerts, and festivals, as well as, venue rentals for parties, corporate functions, business meetings, family reunions, weddings, etc. In addition, MSEG operates the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum, which is located just outside the front gates of the stadium. For more information, including stadium facts, visit www.mobileseg.com

