LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – NFL legend Terrell Owens was hit by a car in Southern California on Monday night in what law enforcement is investigating as a deliberate act, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Owens was playing pickup basketball in Calabasas, which lies roughly 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, when he apparently got into an argument with another man on the court, TMZ first reported.

After the game, the other man got into his car and drove into the former wide receiver’s knee, according to TMZ. Owens wasn’t seriously hurt and didn’t require a trip to the hospital.

Deputies took a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. The driver had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Owen, 49, played 15 seasons in the NFL, racking up nearly 16,000 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

In August 2022, Owens was involved in a confrontation with a woman in his Florida neighborhood who accused him of speeding, running a stop sign and nearly running her off the road. In a video recorded by the former San Francisco 49er and Dallas Cowboy, the woman can be heard saying to Owens, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

She called the police on Owens and was later charged with lying to authorities. In February, prosecutors dropped the charge against her.