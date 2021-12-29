Taysom Hill, Demario Davis headline 11 Saints coming of COVID list

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following a 21-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints listed four players on the team’s injury report for Week 17’s home game against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) on Sunday.

The Saints did not practice on Wednesday, so the following is an estimation of player participation:

Terron Armstead, T, (knee) – DNP

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, (chest) – DNP

Marcus Davenport, DE, (shoulder) – LP

Nick Vannett, TE (ankle) – LP

New Orleans (7-8) had 22 players, and several assistant coaches, on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday night’s loss against the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On Wednesday, the team announced 11 players have been cleared to return for this week’s regular-season home finale against the Panthers.

The biggest names returning are quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, along with linebacker Demario Davis.

The players cleared from the COVID list include: