Tarvaris Jackson, Alabama native and former NFL quarterback, killed in car crash

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson stretches before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Sunday night has claimed the life of a Montgomery native and former NFL quarterback.

Tarvaris Dandre Jackson, 36, was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Pike Road near Antioch Lane, approximately 7 miles south of Montgomery. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

Jackson was a standout quarterback at Alabama State University in the early 2000’s and was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. Jackson won a Super Bowl Championship with Seattle in 2013.

Jackson grew up in Montgomery and graduated from Sidney-Lanier High School.

