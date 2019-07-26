Swimmers compete for Mobile championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) More than 500 local swimmers will compete this weekend for a city championship in Mobile.

The competition will be held Friday and Saturday at Bishop State Community College with 559 swimmers from 11 recreational swim clubs.

The Mobile County Aquatic League City Championship is hosted by the City of Mobile Swim Association. Teams participating include: Alpine Hills Swim Club, Coast Guard Swim Team, Country Club of Mobile, Dearborn YMCA, Jackson Swim Team, Lake Forest Swim Team, Oakwood Swim and Racquet Club, Spring Hill Swim Team, West Mobile Swim Club, Woodland Swim Team and YMCA Swim Team.