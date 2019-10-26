Suzuki out of Nats’ starting lineup for World Series Game 4

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa scores past Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki on a single by Josh Reddick during the second inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was out of the starting lineup for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night after injuring his right hip flexor.

Suzuki had not been expected to start with left-hander Patrick Corbin on the mound for Washington. Yan Gomes has been Corbin’s personal catcher all season. But Suzuki’s availability for the rest of the series is in question.

“He had an MRI this afternoon and I wait on the doctor to see what the results were,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “He says he feels OK. But until we see those results, we’ll know more after.”

Suzuki was pinch hit for in the sixth inning of Washington’s 4-1 loss to Houston on Friday, which pulled the Astros to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Gomes is 2 for 10 with one RBI in the World Series.

Raudy Reed and Tres Barrera are the other catchers on Washington’s 40-man roster.

“Obviously, we need a backup catcher,” Martinez said. “If he’s not going to be able to play for a few days, we’re going to have to do something else.”

NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick was back in the Nationals’ starting lineup at second base, a night after Asdrúbal Cabrera was at second. Kendrick pinch hit and singled in the eighth inning of Game 3. The designated hitter in Houston, Kendrick has three errors in the postseason.

Shortstop Trea Turner led off, followed by right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon, left fielder Juan Soto, Kendrick, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, center fielder Victor Robles, Gomes and left-hander Patrick Corbin.

With no DH, rookie Yordan Álvarez remained out of the Astros’ starting lineup. George Springer moved from center field to right, Jake Marisnick started in center and Josh Reddick moved to the bench.

Springer led off, followed by second baseman José Altuve, left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, shortstop Carlos Correa, , catcher Robinson Chirinos, Marisnick and pitcher José Urquidy.

