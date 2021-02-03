Super Bowl fans don’t let pandemic diminish excitement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Times are far from normal right now and it’s evident around the stadium in Tampa where the Super Bowl game will be played on Sunday.

Normally, it would be packed with fans this entire week leading up to the game.

When the Buccaneers became NFC champions after taking down the Packers they made history by becoming the first team in NFL history to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Under normal circumstances, one can only imagine the celebration that would ensue afterwards. However times are far from normal but football fans are trying to make the most of this rare occasion.

“It’s different, but the world’s different, but it’s not going to dampen our enthusiasm. We are stoked. We are fired up,” said Randy Garcia, a lifelong Buccaneers fan.

The week leading up to the big game is typically six days full of fans, festivities and fun. This year, fans are limited and there are fewer festivities.

“Well obviously we are not getting the full dose of it. If it was a regular year, and there was no pandemic going on, the stadium would be full,” said Dennis Kelly, Kansas City Chiefs Fan. “Obviously, it would be chaotic down here. I think we are missing out a bit on the whole experience.”

But if you only focus on what this Super Bowl is lacking, you will miss out on a truly unique and historic event with Tampa both playing in and hosting the big game.

Chris, a Buccaneers fan sees the positives.

“It’s awesome. It’s a chance of a lifetime and probably will never happen again. You know it will be rare if it does. The Super Bowl has only been here five times and we got one of them and hopefully we will walk away with the victory.”

While every Buccaneers fan is hoping for that outcome on Sunday, Chiefs fans have other thoughts.

“There’s a new guy in town. His name is Patrick Mahomes and I don’t think the Bucs have any answer for Mahomes,” Kelly said. “Yes, I think their going to win again.”

The CEO of the Super Bowl committee Rob Higgins said it best.

“This is a shot in the arm when we could really use it so we couldn’t be more happy with the timing here. It’s a Super Bowl when we need it the most.”