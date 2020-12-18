Sun Belt Conference Championship football game canceled

RELEASE FROM SUN BELT CONFERENCE

CONWAY, S.C. – The Sun Belt Conference Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

