Steve Spurrier talks sports with Northwest Florida Gator Club

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Former University of Florida head ball coach Steve Spurrier made a stop in Pensacola Tuesday night at Skopelos at New World Landing.

Spurrier stopped by to talk to the Northwest Florida Gator Club. Gator fans packed the house to see Spurrier.

Spurrier talked with media about Florida’s team this season. He told reporters he enjoyed being down in Orlando to watch the Florida and Miami game this past weekend. Florida narrowly escaped Miami 24-20.

“It was a close game,” Spurrier said. “It wasn’t a real pretty game, as we know. Both teams had a lot of errors but it worked out for us. Sometimes you need to win games you can learn from.”

He added that he believed Florida quarterback, Feleipe Franks, “didn’t do as bad as everyone thought.”

Spurrier, who coached the now-dissolved Alliance of American Football Orlando Apollos, said he will take off coaching this year and continue to serve as an ambassador for the University of Florida. He said he does so by meeting with different Gator Clubs around the country, as well as other speaking events.

“I’m taking another year off,” Spurrier said. “I may be finished. I don’t know. Never say never.”