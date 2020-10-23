St. Luke’s upset at volleyball super regional

Spanish Fort and Bayside win. Several other local teams advance to state

Several Gulf Coast teams have qualified for next week’s Alabama state volleyball tournament, but surprisingly not the top ranked St. Luke’s Wildcats.

St. Luke’s, the #1 ranked team in 3A was defeated 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-23) by Prattville Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the South Super Regional in Montgomery.

Thomasville finished 4th in 3A to advance to the state tournament.

The top four finishers in each class earn a state tournament bid.

In 5A, three local teams have advanced to the state tournament: Bayside Academy, Satsuma, and Elberta. The Admirals defeated the Gators 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13) in the Super Regional final. The Warriors finished 4th. Bayside will be seeking a 19th consecutive state championship and their first in 5A.

Spanish Fort will have a chance to win a third straight 6A state championship. The Toros won the Super Regional title. St. Paul’s finished 3rd to earn a trip to Birmingham next week.

Fairhope’s Bayshore Christian was the 1A Super Regional champion. Orange Beach finished 3rd in 2A to earn a state tournament bid.

Friday, more Lower Alabama teams will have a chance to qualify. St. Michael Catholic will play American Christian Academy in 4A with the winner advancing to state. McGill-Toolen, Baker, and Fairhope all play in the 7A Super Regional quarterfinals.

The state tournament will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday at Birmingham Crossplex and the Bill Harris Arena.