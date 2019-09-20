Spring Hill’s Peggy Martin makes college volleyball history

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – History was made Thursday night here in Mobile.

Spring Hill’s Peggy Martin is now tied with Larry Bock as the all-time winningest women’s volleyball coach in any division of college volleyball.

“I don’t think you ever imagine that something like this can happen to you,” said coach Martin. “It’s a goal that was never out there, but it’s kind of interesting that it happened. For a girl born in Mobile, Alabama it’s pretty exciting.”

Martin has coached college volleyball for 44 years, she’s been the volleyball coach at Spring Hill for the last 11 seasons.

The Badgers took down the Mobile Rams 3-0 Thursday night.