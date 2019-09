MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big win by the Spring Hill College (SHC) badgers on Sunday launched them to the best national ranking in program history.

The United Soccer Coaches national poll released Tuesday shows SHC jumped two slots to No. 18 after a 4-2 victory over Florida Southern College.

SHC competes in NCAA Division II under the Gulf South Conference. The badgers battle 9th ranked Palm Beach Atlantic University Sailfish on Friday, September 13th.