Spring Hill College adding eSports program

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College announced a new eSports program Tuesday to join the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE), making it the first of its kind in the state of Alabama.

SHC will be the 178th school in the country with a recognized eSports team.

“As the first collegiate eSports program in Alabama, we are excited to provide this unique opportunity to incoming and current students. This program will also elevate the value of a Spring Hill College education to a new kind of student.” Joe Niland, Athletic Director for Spring Hill College.

Spring Hill has created a spot on campus for the varsity and junior varsity teams to practice before NACE events. Games to be played for competition include “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Fortnite” and “Hearthstone.”

eSports is one of the fastest-growing industries worldwide with revenues of over $1 billion in 2019 and championship matches streamed online having more unique viewers than the Super Bowl.

eSports is a form of sport competition using video games. It often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individuals or teams. The industry is helping cultivate jobs in industries including graphic design, logistics and supply chain management and business leadership which, in turn, elevates opportunities for eSports athletes. Spring Hill College, Media & Public Relations

LATEST STORIES: