Randy Patrick One-On-One: Fred Riley on retirement, next chapter

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 02:16 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - On this week's WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick sat down with Fred Riley.

The former Davidson football coach has been in news since video of a locker room hazing incident surfaced earlier this year.

Riley retired last week, and took a job coaching in the American South Football Alliance.

