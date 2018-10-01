Randy Patrick One-On-One: Fred Riley on retirement, next chapter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - On this week's WKRG Sports Overtime, Randy Patrick sat down with Fred Riley.
The former Davidson football coach has been in news since video of a locker room hazing incident surfaced earlier this year.
Riley retired last week, and took a job coaching in the American South Football Alliance.
