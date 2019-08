This week, Sports Overtime was dedicated to previewing all the high school football teams in our area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This week’s Sports Overtime was all about high school football. Robby Baker breaks down all the classifications in our area and gets you ready for kick off.

The top video breaks down 7A, 6A and 5A.

4A and 3A Preview

2A and 1A Preview

Season Preview with Ben Thomas