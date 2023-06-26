BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coastal Alabama Community College has it’s new baseball coach and he’s a familiar face to the Gulf Coast.

Spanish Fort head baseball coach JD Pruitt is taking over the Coyotes program, the school announced Monday. Pruitt led the Toros to a semifinal appearance last season, earning him Class 6A Coach of the Year honors.

As a player, Pruitt was a 2-time All-American at the University of Montevallo. He was inducted into the Montevallo Hall of Fame in 2018.

Pruitt’s playing career includes three years in the Oakland A’s minor league system and a stint with the San Diego Padres.

As a high school player, Pruitt was part of three state championship baseball teams at G.W. Long.

“His certifications, combined with his extensive experience, will undoubtedly provide our athletes with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the field,” read the CACC release.