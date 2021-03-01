BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — The Toros of Spanish Fort will be playing for the school’s first-ever basketball championship. Spanish Fort defeated Scottsboro, 65 to 61 today in the 6A Semi-Finals in Birmingham. The Toros will face Mountain Brook in the title game Wednesday at 11:30 am. Trailing by 6 points with 5 minutes to play, the Toros outscored Scottsboro 12 to 2 down the stretch to earn the victory. Kolby Horace led Spanish Fort with 20 points, Carl Fauntroy scored 14. The Cottage Hill boys came up short in a 3A Semi-Final game, losing to Fyffe, 63 to 47. In girl’s play, McGill-Toolen came up short in a 6A Semi-Final game losing to Hazel Green, 55 to 43. T.R. Miller was eliminated in the 3A girls Semi-Final losing to Sylvania, 55 to 36.
Spanish Fort Advances to 6A Boys Championship game.
