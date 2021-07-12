South Alabama’s Ethan Wilson Drafted By Phillies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Andalusia’s Ethan Wilson was selected in the 2nd round of MLB Draft today by the Philadelphia Phillies. The University of South Alabama left fielder was the 49th pick of the Draft. The bonus money for the 49th selection is expected to be around $1.5 million.
Mobile’s Maddux Bruns was drafted Sunday night in the first round by the LA Dodgers with the 29th overall pick. The left-handed pitcher out of UMS Wright Prep has signed with Mississippi State. He’s expected to receive a signing bonus worth around $2.42 million.
Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss was drafted number 42 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. More on the MLB Draft tonight on WKRG News 5.