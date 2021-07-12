South Alabama’s Ethan Wilson Drafted By Phillies

FILE – In this Sunday, July 26, 2020, file photo, a foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground of an empty stadium during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Andalusia’s Ethan Wilson was selected in the 2nd round of MLB Draft today by the Philadelphia Phillies. The University of South Alabama left fielder was the 49th pick of the Draft. The bonus money for the 49th selection is expected to be around $1.5 million.

Mobile’s Maddux Bruns was drafted Sunday night in the first round by the LA Dodgers with the 29th overall pick. The left-handed pitcher out of UMS Wright Prep has signed with Mississippi State. He’s expected to receive a signing bonus worth around $2.42 million.

Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss was drafted number 42 overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. More on the MLB Draft tonight on WKRG News 5.