Briana Morris scored for the Jags on Friday, as South beat Appalachian State 1-0 to claim the regular season title.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars women’s soccer team has won the Sun Belt regular season title.

"Alexa, play WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS by Queen!"



The Jags are your 2019 Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions and will be the #1 seed in the tournament beginning November 6th in Foley, AL!#JagNation pic.twitter.com/5bXmyXyV2v — South Alabama Soccer (@WeAreSouth_SOC) October 26, 2019

South will now be the #1 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Sun Belt Tournament will be played in Foley November 6th – 10th.