NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — The annual Sun Belt Football Media Days began Tuesday at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown New Orleans.

The event kicked off this afternoon with the West division programs making the rounds, including South Alabama and Troy.

The Trojans are the reigning conference champions – as Jon Sumrall enters his second season as the Troy head coach.

South Alabama is fresh off the best season in school history with 10 wins under Kane Wommack.

Coach Wommack spent time on radio row Tuesday morning alongside Jag’s quarterback Carter Bradley and defensive back Yam Banks.

Ironically, South will kick off this season in New Orleans, which is the same city the Jags 2022 season ended with a bowl game loss to Western Kentucky.

South will play at Tulane on Sept. 2 and they’re looking for a little redemption in the Big Easy.

“I think it is an interesting deal to be able to finish the 2022 season with a bad taste in our mouth in New Orleans,” said Coach Wommack. “And to get to come back and have an opportunity to be And we really enjoyed our time here in a bowl game until we got to the game itself. So we’re going to have an opportunity to come back here, I’m really impressed with Tulane when you watch them on film, how well they’re coached. They’ve got a number of returning starters, including their quarterback that operated at just a really high level all season long.”

“We’ve got to come out hot, what a game to start with with Tulane and all the success that they’ve had last year and the Sugar Bowl. So, back in New Orleans, just like last year, we finished the year out, but hopefully we can start off a better way,” Bradley said.

Coach Wommack and South Alabama players told WKRG that last year’s three losses stick with them more than their ten wins.

The Jags fell to Troy last year in the rivalry game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Trojans Coach Jon Sumrall knows that was a defining moment in their season.

“Rivalry games are fun. They make college football great. Last year’s game was physical and hard-fought. That was a big-time college football game just by how it was played, and it was a great game by two really good teams. I have a lot of respect for that program and that staff and those players there, they have done a really nice job. I think they probably have the most proven roster coming back at everybody in the league,” said Sumrall.

South Alabama returns nearly every starter from last year. The Jags had nine players earn All-Conference Preseason Honros. Troy was picked to repeat as champs.

The Battle for the Belt is Nov. 2, 2023, so lots of football to be played before we get that matchup.