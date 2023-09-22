MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s week four of the college football season, and the South Alabama Jaguars will wear a fourth new helmet in their homecoming matchup with Central Michigan on Saturday, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The Jags are coming into their homecoming game at 2-1 after knocking off then-undefeated Oklahoma State in Stillwater last Saturday, which earned them Cheez-It National Team of the Week honors.

South squared off with Central Michigan a year ago in Mount Pleasant Michigan, and the Jags left with a 14-point victory.

Week four will feature yet another unique uniform combination for the Jags with their helmets getting a retro look.

South will wear their traditional home red uniforms with white pants, but it’s the helmet that is unique. The helmet will feature a throwback Jaguar logo on the right side and the left side will feature a retro SA logo. The front shows the Moulton Bell Tower as well as 1963, which is the year the university was founded.

The first 1,000 students to enter the stadium for Saturday’s game will receive navy blue bucket hats.

The Jags enter the contest as 16.5-point favorites over the Chippewas. The game will kickoff at 4 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.