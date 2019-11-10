South Alabama soccer wins Sun Belt Tournament

The Jaguars are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The South Alabama Jaguars won the Sun Belt Conference regular season title a few weeks ago, and Sunday won the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Jaguars beat Arkansas State 5-1 Sunday afternoon in Foley.

South Alabama goals were scored by Moa Ohman, Briana Morris and Brenna McPartlan.

The Jags finish the season with a 16-3-2 record, winning eight straight to end the year.

By winning the Sun Belt Tournament, South Alabama has earned a birth in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA selection show will take place Monday afternoon.