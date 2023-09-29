MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars revealed their week five uniforms on Thursday in a Twitter video post ahead of their matchup with James Madison.

The Jags will wear white jerseys, navy blue pants and white helmets, but the helmets have a twist.

The left side of the helmet features a navy blue “JAGS” script, and the right side of the helmet features the USS Alabama with a red “MOBILE” script and the Jaguars logo. The middle stripe of the helmet features water droplets. The forehead of the helmet has a red script that reads “MOBILE.” The back of the helmet reads “OUR CITY.”

The Twitter video features Jags wide receiver Caullin Lacy, an alumnus of Faith Academy, at his former high school. The Twitter post is captioned, “Hometown Hero.”

Lacy is far and away South Alabama’s top pass catcher hauling in a team-high 26 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the second year in a row the former Faith Academy star has lead the Jags in receiving.

South will face off against James Madison at 11 a.m. to open up Sun Belt Conference play in Harrisburg, Virginia. The Jags go into the matchup a 3-point underdog.