MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars are set to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday night in Stillwater.

The Jaguars enter the contest at 1-1, picking up their first win of the season against Southeastern Louisiana at home last Saturday.

Week three will feature yet another uniform combination that doesn’t exactly match the first two weeks of the season. South Alabama announced the uniform combination on their Twitter account on Wednesday, which has been a recurring theme this season.

The Jags will wear white helmets with a red cursive script that reads, “South Alabama,” on one side and the Jaguar logo on the other along with white jerseys and red pants.

In week one, the Jags wore Mardi Gras themed uniforms, and the week two uniforms featured the stars and stripes ahead of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

South Alabama and Oklahoma State will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the Jaguars are roughly a 7-point underdog.