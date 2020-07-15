South Alabama pausing football workouts to test team for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama Atheltic Director Dr. Joel Erdmann confirms to News 5 that the Jaguar football workouts have been put on “pause” for an additional round of COVID-19 testing.
Erdmann tells WKRG that the team has had positive tests. He did not disclose how many.
He says they will pause at least a week to test all players and staff members, and once they get a new baseline, they will consult with medical professionals on a return date.
Randy Patrick will have more on News 5 at 10 p.m.
