MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars were named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America following their dominant 33-7 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.

It’s the second time South Alabama has been named Cheez-It National Team of the Week. The first time was in 2020 when the Jags beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, 32-21.

The win also marks the second time South Alabama has taken down a Power Five opponent in program history. The first time was in 2016 when the Jags beat Mississippi State, 21-20, on the first weekend of the season.

South earned the honors over Florida, who beat then-No. 11 Tennessee, Miami (Ohio), who beat Cincinnati in overtime to claim the Battle Bell, and Missouri, who beat then-No. 15 Kansas State with a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

The Jags dominated the Cowboys from start to finish, nearly shutting them out, but the Cowboys put their only points on the board with 12:14 to play.

South racked up 395 yards, 243 of which came on the ground while holding the Cowboys to just 208 yards. The Jags also won the turnover battle, forcing one interception and one fumble.

The South backfield had its way as well with Carter Bradley completing 10 of his 16 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Alongside him was La’Damian Webb, who led the Jags in rushing with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

With the win, the Jags improved to 2-1 on the season and have won two in a row. They’ll look to make it three in a row with a homecoming matchup against Central Michigan on Saturday at 4 p.m.