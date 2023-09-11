MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars won their home opener on Saturday afternoon over Southeastern Louisiana, 35-17, but it wasn’t all good news in Monday’s press conference with head coach Kane Wommack.

Former McGill-Toolen star and current Jaguars running back Braylon McReynolds broke his collarbone in South’s week one loss at Tulane. He recently had surgery to repair the injury, which will sideline him “for the foreseeable future” and maybe the remainder of the season, Wommack said Monday.

The Jags will now be without their No. 2 running back. In his lone appearance, he carried the ball twice for 9 yards and had one reception for 8 yards. He made his presence felt on special teams as a kickoff returner.

“Braylon McReynolds will be out for the foreseeable future, possibly the season,” Wommack said. “We’ll see what postseason implications look like. He’s got a broken clavicle that we went ahead and had surgery this past week, got that fixed. The surgery was successful; things went well, so we’re looking forward to him having a good recovery.”

In addition to McReynolds’ injury, the Wommack doesn’t seem optimistic about the status of wide receiver Devin Voisin after he left last Saturday’s game with an apparent knee injury. Wommack said Voisin is considered questionable to doubtful for this week’s matchup with Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Two of South Alabama’s top safeties, Jalen Jordan and Keith Gallmon, have each been dealing with their own injuries, but Wommack said they are “trending in the right direction” to play this weekend.