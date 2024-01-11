MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama seems to have deleted a social media post comparing its head football coach, Kane Wommack, to Nick Saban, and after doing so, posted a message of praise for the Alabama coach who called a career on Wednesday.

The Jaguars’ page on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, posted the new message just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Coach Saban on an outstanding career!” the post, signed by Wommack, said. “You have created an unforgettable legacy and impacted countless lives. Thank you for all you have done for the game of college football and the state of Alabama.

“Your retirement is well earned, and I hope you and Miss Terry enjoy this new chapter of your career together.”

Wommack’s message comes less than 24 hours after the South Alabama X page made a post claiming Wommack was the best coach in Alabama following Saban’s retirement.

“The best college football coach in the state of Alabama,” the post, with a picture of Wommack on the sideline, said.

It received more likes than comments and did not get “ratioed” (the social media term for when a post gets more comments than likes, indicating an unpopular opinion).

Still, that post seems to have been deleted.

Wommack and Saban’s paths crossed only a couple of times over the years. Wommack was a graduate assistant and defensive backs coach at Ole Miss in the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Alabama dominated both meetings in those years against Ole Miss, outscoring the Rebels, 58-14.