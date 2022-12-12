MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bowl prep is underway for South Alabama as the Jags gear up for Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl.

South‘s 10 win regular season is the best in school history. Now the team is ready to take the next step and bring a bowl game win back to Mobile.

“It’s exciting, you’ve got to enjoy the moment, but then again, it’s a business trip,” said South Alabama receiver Jalen Wayne. “I don’t plan on going down there and losing. I think we’re going to go at this thing, hard and heavy but we’re going to enjoy it too.”



“We as a team want to beat them so we can keep the standard,” said quarterback Carter Bradley. “What’s the standard is you know just have a trajectory in upper direction for the whole team and I don’t wanna leave on a loss so personally, I don’t wanna lose to them either.”



Head coach Kane Wommack told me the extra practices and time together is fundamental in continuing to piece together a top-tier program at South.



“It’s program building,” said Wommack. “What it does, is it lessens the gap of playing football from the end of your season to spring football, so there is more retention for your players. It’s an extra fall camp or spring football reps. But then just the momentum for the program, and the recruiting in the off-season. Bowl games are really fun, but they’re also really important and part of the importance is making sure that you show up and win the game.”



Kickoff in New Orleans between South Alabama and Western Kentucky is next Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Superdome.