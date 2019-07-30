South Alabama basketball Sun Belt schedule announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – The South Alabama Jaguars are entering year two under head coach Richie Riley.

On Tuesday, South Alabama found out what their Sun Belt schedule will look like for the 2019-20 season. The Jags will play 10 home and 10 away conference games this coming season.

2019-20 Sun Belt Schedule

Dec 19 (Thu) Appalachian State

Dec 21 (Sat) Coastal Carolina

Jan 2 (Thu) at Louisiana

Jan 4 (Sat) at ULM

Jan 6 (Mon) at UT Arlington

Jan 9 (Thu) Arkansas State

Jan 11 (Sat) at Little Rock

Jan 16 (Thu) Georgia State

Jan 18 (Sat) Georgia Southern

Jan 23 (Thu) at Arkansas State

Jan 25 (Sat) Little Rock

Jan 30 (Thu) at Georgia State

Feb 1 (Sat) at Georgia Southern

Feb 8 (Sat) at Troy

Feb 13 (Thu) Louisiana

Feb 15 (Sat) ULM

Feb 20 (Thu) at Appalachian State

Feb 22 (Sat) at Coastal Carolina

Feb 29 (Sat) Troy

Mar 3 (Tue) Texas State

Mar 7 (Sat) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)

Mar 9 (Mon) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)

Mar 11 (Wed) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)

Mar 14-15 at Sun Belt Tournament