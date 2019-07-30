South Alabama basketball Sun Belt schedule announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – The South Alabama Jaguars are entering year two under head coach Richie Riley.
On Tuesday, South Alabama found out what their Sun Belt schedule will look like for the 2019-20 season. The Jags will play 10 home and 10 away conference games this coming season.
2019-20 Sun Belt Schedule
Dec 19 (Thu) Appalachian State
Dec 21 (Sat) Coastal Carolina
Jan 2 (Thu) at Louisiana
Jan 4 (Sat) at ULM
Jan 6 (Mon) at UT Arlington
Jan 9 (Thu) Arkansas State
Jan 11 (Sat) at Little Rock
Jan 16 (Thu) Georgia State
Jan 18 (Sat) Georgia Southern
Jan 23 (Thu) at Arkansas State
Jan 25 (Sat) Little Rock
Jan 30 (Thu) at Georgia State
Feb 1 (Sat) at Georgia Southern
Feb 8 (Sat) at Troy
Feb 13 (Thu) Louisiana
Feb 15 (Sat) ULM
Feb 20 (Thu) at Appalachian State
Feb 22 (Sat) at Coastal Carolina
Feb 29 (Sat) Troy
Mar 3 (Tue) Texas State
Mar 7 (Sat) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)
Mar 9 (Mon) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)
Mar 11 (Wed) at Sun Belt Tournament (campus sites)
Mar 14-15 at Sun Belt Tournament