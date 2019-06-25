South Alabama announces 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame class

MOBILE, Ala. – The 2019 University of South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame Class was announced on Tuesday, with the group of four individuals including a long-time assistant baseball coach who helped the program to more than 500 wins during his tenure, the first All-American as well as a Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year from the softball team, and a four-time Sun Belt champion from the men’s track and field squad.

Jim Crawford, Hannah Campbell, Brittany Fowler and DeRico Tilley are set to be inducted at an on-campus ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 16 and recognized later that day at South’s football game against Louisiana. Since the creation of the USA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989, 87 former student-athletes, coaches and administrators have now been honored.

Crawford served as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Jaguar baseball team for 16 seasons from 1968-79 and ’81-83, helping the program go 508-204-2 (71.3%) during that span while making five NCAA Regional appearances, winning two Sun Belt titles and a pair of league tournament championships. In that time, the Jags had their first three All-American selections and 12 individuals earn all-region recognition, while 15 student-athletes were chosen all-South Independent in a four-year stretch from 1974-77 before 14 players received all-Sun Belt honors on 19 occasions. Crawford coached three individuals — Glenn Borgmann (1971), Alex Pastore (1973) and Pat Putnam (1975) — who were selected in the first round of the June Secondary Draft as 43 Jaguars were picked in the Major League Baseball draft during his time on the staff, including the program’s first four individuals who would go on to reach the Majors. He also served as USA’s head coach in 1980, guiding the Jaguars to a 33-11 mark, the Sun Belt Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA East Regional.

Campbell was a four-year letterwinner in softball for the Jags from 2011-14, twice earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team All-America honors while being voted first-team all-region by the organization on three occasions. A first-team all-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior and senior, she received second-team all-league accolades twice as well, was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2011 and named the SBC Tournament MVP each of her last two seasons after helping lead the Jaguars to the championship. Campbell currently is the school’s all-time leader with 83 wins, 16 saves, 149 appearances, 93 complete games and 791.1 innings pitched, and is also second with a 1.62 earned run average and third with 666 strikeouts, as the left-hander recorded the first two perfect games in program history while tossing five career no-hitters. As a sophomore she won a school season-record 24 games and struck out a career-best 199 batters before going 22-9 with six saves — also a program record for a season — and a 1.08 earned-run average the following spring.

Fowler, who lettered from 2010-13, was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a first-team NFCA all-region and all-league honoree as a senior after being named second-team all-SBC each of her first three seasons with the program; she was also twice voted to the all-tournament team at the conference championship as well. The program’s all-time leader in runs scored (162), runs batted in (136), triples (10), extra-base hits (69), on-base percentage (.465) and multiple-RBI games (33), she also is among the top five on the school’s all-time list with 212 starts (2nd), 213 base hits (2nd), a .347 batting average (4th), 34 doubles (5th), 25 home runs (3rd), a .557 slugging percentage (2nd), and 57 multiple-hit contests (2nd). Fowler led South in batting average — never hitting below .340 — triples and on-base percentage three of her four seasons, also pacing the team in base hits each of her first three years and in runs scored, RBI and slugging percentage on multiple occasions. It was her three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning that helped the Jaguars to 3-1 win over sixth-ranked Louisiana in championship game of the 2012 Sun Belt Tournament.

The duo helped the Jaguars go 41-17, win the SBC Tournament and make the program’s first-ever NCAA Regional appearance in 2012 before finishing with a 48-9 mark and advancing to the title game while hosting its first-ever NCAA Regional the next year.

In just two seasons from 2000-01, Tilley claimed four Sun Belt Conference titles, earned all-league recognition on nine occasions, and participated at the NCAA Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championship as a senior after provisionally qualifying for both the indoor and outdoor national championship the year before. He ended his career with five school records including three that still stand today in the indoor 55 meters (6.31 seconds) and 200 meters (21.11), and outdoor 200 meters (20.71), and he still ranks second in the outdoor 100 meters (10.33) and indoor 4×400-meter relay (3:13.55) as well as fourth in the indoor 60-meter dash (6.79). In 2000, Tilley claimed the 200-meter dash at both the conference indoor and outdoor meet while the following spring he won the 55-meter dash and helped the Jags cross the line first in the 4×400-meter relay at the Sun Belt Indoor Championship. He competed in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championship his senior year after posting a provisional qualifying mark in the race the previous season, and he also was a provisional qualifier for the 100-meter dash at the 2000 outdoor championship.