South Alabama Adds Game Against Kentucky

The University of South Alabama will head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on September 26, 2026.
South Alabama will play three other SEC teams in the coming years. They’ll take on Florida in 2020, Tennessee 2021, and LSU in 2024.
by: Robby BakerPosted: / Updated:
The University of South Alabama will head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on September 26, 2026.
South Alabama will play three other SEC teams in the coming years. They’ll take on Florida in 2020, Tennessee 2021, and LSU in 2024.