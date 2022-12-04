Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Following the best regular season in its FBS history, South Alabama accepted an invitation to face Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl to take place on December 21.

“We are so excited to be a part of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack. “This is a game that has great prestige in the college football landscape. It is a game that I got the opportunity to play in as a player and that was a special thing to be a part of, and now to bring a team that has worked so hard to get to 10-2 and represent the Sun Belt Conference is an awesome accomplishment for this program. It is certainly something that our community, fan base, and the university are all excited to participate in.”

South Alabama (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) will play in its first bowl game since 2016, and its third overall, when it faces the Hilltoppers on ESPN. The game kicks off at 8:15 pm inside the Caesars Superdome. The meeting between the two will be the second in school history with the Jags winning 31-24 back in 2013.