Six former NFL players charged in Nationwide fraud indictment on Health Care Benefit program

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Edited News Release —

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Six former NFL players have been charged n a superseding indictment in the Eastern District of Kentucky for their alleged roles in a nationwide fraud on a health care benefit program for retired NFL players.

Darrell Reid, 38, of Farmingdale New Jersey, Antwan Odom, 38, of Irvington, Alabama, Anthony Montgomery, 36, of Cleveland, Ohio, Clinton Portis, 38, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Tamarick Vanover, 46, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Robert McCune, 41, of Riverdale, Georgia, were charged in the indictment.

Reid, Odom, Montgomery, and Portis were also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud. Vanover was charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud. McCune was also charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and 12 counts of health care fraud.

McCune and 11 other former NFL players, including Portis and Vanover, were previously charged in the Eastern District of Kentucky in December 2019 for their alleged roles in the fraud. The alleged fraud targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan (the Plan), which was established pursuant to the 2006 collective bargaining agreement and provided for tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their wives and their dependents – up to a maximum of $350,000 per player. According to the charging documents, over $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted to the Plan, and the Plan paid out over $3.4 million on those claims between June 2017 and December 2018.

Since the initial charges were announced, seven of the defendants have entered guilty pleas. Correll Buckhalter, James Butler, Joseph Horn, Etric Pruitt, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks and Donald “Reche” Caldwell, who passed away in June, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. On June 22, 2020, Brown was sentenced for his role in the scheme to a term of incarceration of 12 months and one day. Sentencing for the remaining defendants is pending.

LATEST STORIES